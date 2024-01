Ugliest couple fights in Bigg Boss: Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain

Today, we will have a look at the ugliest fights of couples who entered the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss is a house which makes anyone lose their temper. There are nastiest fights that have happened between contestants. Even couples who have entered the show together have fought with each other. And of late, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have grabbed headlines for their nasty fights. From Ankita kicking Vicky to latter justifying his mother's actions and deeds, it has been called out by netizens. Fans of Ankita and Vicky are worried about the game damaging their relationship. Even celebrities have called out Ankita's behaviour.