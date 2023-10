TV shows that are going off-air

Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15. It has almost been a week now and the show has got lots of love from the audience. The contestants have made it quite interesting and looks like the show is turning out to be a threat for other shows. There are many shows that are allegedly going off-air soon. A lot of such reports are doing rounds on the internet. Here’s a look at the TV shows that are reportedly going off-air.