Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s show grabs all the attention

Bigg Boss 17 is going on well and this is the tenth week. The contestants are quite entertaining and the TRPs of the show also have been decent. Currently, we have Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel as the contestants. The nomination task for the week has happened. A giant frog is placed in the room, with all the contestants in the seating area. One person kisses the frog, then they can call in another person, and the second person will nominate two individuals on behalf of the first person.