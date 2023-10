Bigg Boss 17 first elimination

Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town. The show began on October 15 and is getting all the love. Social media is all filled with posts and comments about the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. This season, the concept is about Dil, Dimaag and Dum. The house is also divided into three bedrooms. This is the second week of the show and this week, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai have been nominated. In the first week, Salman Khan announced no elimination. But this week someone will have to leave the show.