Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she regrets doing the Salman Khan show

Aishwarya Sharma got eliminated recently from Bigg Boss 17. She was eliminated by captain Isha Malviya’s decision. Isha was asked to eliminate one amongst the nominated contestants who broke house rules the most. She was shown a clip where everyone saw that Anurag had broken the house rules more than Aishwarya, Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande. However, Isha chose Aishwarya because they do not get along with each other. Aishwarya had many fights in the house especially with Ankita, Vicky Jain and Isha. She was also being trolled for her anger towards her husband, Neil. Now, Aishwarya has shared if she feels she regrets doing the show. She said, “I am really glad because Bigg Boss himself offered me to come in the house. I was the first contestant who was invited. I am really lucky that Bigg Boss himself came to call me for the show. Everyone does not get this opportunity.