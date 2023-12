Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi believes Abhishek Kumar's feelings for her were genuine

Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar's bond was the talk of the town. They got along well and had feelings for each other but had many ugly fights. Khanzaadi spoke about her bond with him. She said, We are friends and we do feel for each other. We both have started understanding each other very well now and let's see what happens in future. She further said that she wants to go back and have a love angle with him. She shared, I will make love angle with Abhishek Kumar because we are looking so cute together. I have seen our videos when I came out and I am getting emotional. It was special. I found Abhishek fake inside the house when it comes to his feelings for me. But now, I have understood that his feelings were genuine. I am just kidding or maybe I am not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui apologises to Ayesha Khan and admits he was wrong; latter breaks down ‘I can never forgive you’