Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka gets evicted because of his aggressive behaviour

Bigg Boss 17 is a hit show. The TRPs of the show have been super amazing. The recent episodes have been the talk of the town. We saw how Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka had an ugly fight with Abhishek Kumar. He pushed him and got aggressive. Hence, during the weekend ka vaar host Karan Johar announced that Sunny Aryaa has to leave the house. Everyone was shocked to hear the news.