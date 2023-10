Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made a mistake to come on the show with husband Vicky Jain?

Bigg Boss 17: Anita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship is badly scrutinised by the people after they decided to appear on the show. There are many times Vicky has lost his calm over Ankita and spoken extremely disrespectfully to her. This new face of Vicky is bringing him a lot of negative publicity, and wonder if they both will regret it later.