India’s most loved reality show

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most favourite show. Season 17 will begin soon and fans are already excited about the show. A lot of stories about the show are doing rounds on the internet about the show. This year there will be a singles Vs couples themes. A lot of names of celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sumedha Mudgalkar, Sangita Ghosh are doing rounds. They will reportedly enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, there are many celebrities who have been approached every year but they never come up.