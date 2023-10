Bigg Boss 17 house first look

It is just one day to go for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17. Yes, the show will begin from October 15. A lot has been said about the show and it is already trending on social media. Now, the first look of the Bigg Boss 17 house is out now. This time the makers have a majestic European theme for the house. The house looks larger than life this year and it is so beautiful.