Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya has been making news for the whole love angle involving two boys, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. The three are inside the house and there is daily drama. It seems her parents were unaware of her dating Samarth Jurel. The fact that they are being physically close is reportedly bothering them. They want Isha Malviya to get out of the house ASAP but she is bound by the contract. Visuals of Jurel and Malviya cuddling under the blanket went viral. Moreover, both the boys have painted her image as a two-timer, toxic girlfriend and habitual liar.