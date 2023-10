Bigg Boss 17 contestants impress the audience

Bigg Boss 17 has finally started and we are excited to witness the journey of the new contestants. This season the house is divided as per Dil, Dum and Dimaag. The contestants were introduced by Salman Khan today and we saw them entertaining the audience from the first day itself. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan and Soniya Bansal are the participants of this season. However, on the first day itself, a few of them have impressed everyone and made us believe that they will surely be in the finals of this season.