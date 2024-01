Bigg Boss 17: Contestants who got mentally affected with their personal issues topics on national TV

Bigg Boss season 17's grand finale will take place on January 28. Host Salman Khan will be seen spilling magic on the finale night with more guests. Well, on Bigg Boss 17 we saw most of the contestants getting mentally affected as their personal life issues came out on national television. From Munawar Faruqui to Abhishek Kumar; a look at contestants who went through a lot after their issues were discussed in public.