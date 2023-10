Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to have lover’s spat; will the Pati-Patni go individual ways?

In the upcoming episode promo of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Vicky Jain trying to turn the tables inside the house. But it backfires when Bigg Boss reveals his plan in front of Ankita. We can expect Ankita and Vicky to have a quarrel over the same. Will this create a rift and the two go separate ways? We will get to see how strong their bond in in real life.