Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town. The show has been getting all the love from the audience. The TRPs of the show have been very amazing. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma have emerged as one of the strongest players of the show. Their marriages have been the talk of the town. Ankita has had emotional days and she has been crying about Vicky not giving her any attention. We also saw her fighting with him and others. People have been calling her the vamp.