Vicky Jain gets age

Bigg Boss 17 is a success as all the contestants are managing to create immense footage for the show with their antics. Fights and drama are pretty common in Bigg Boss 17 house. Abhishek Kumar is the angry man of the house, who can simply raise his voice, at anyone and everyone in the house. He recently got into a war of words with Vicky Jain. Though the two started off as good friend but now they have become foes. During an argument, Abhishek Kumar age-shamed Vicky Jain. Abhishek says, 'Chalis ki umar hai and mere se behas kar raha hai'. This doesn't go down well with many. Samarth Jurel calls out Abhishek Kumar for age-shaming Vicky Jain. Here's looking at other contestants who were age-shamed on Salman Khan's show.