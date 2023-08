Bigg Boss 17 contestant list: Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to kickstart in a couple of weeks. As per online reports, the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show is likely to go on-air in the last week of September or in October. The theme this year is said to be Singles vs Couples. And as per our sources, ex-contestants are likely to participate again. Amidst the buzz, several celebrity names have surfaced that are rumoured to be participating or to have ben approached for Bigg Boss 17. Some of them even confirmed their participation on the show. Yes, you read that right. YouTuber Harsh Beniwal dropped an Instagram story which seemingly confirmed his participation. Let's have a look at more celebs who are confirmed and who have been approached for Bigg Boss 17.