Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is the most talked about contestant right now from Bigg Boss 17. Her ugly fights with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has irritated a lot of audience. She has been using some classless words and many celebrities have slammed her for it. She is also fighting with her husband and abusing him. She has not respected him and hence people also say that Neil Bhatt should file for divorce.