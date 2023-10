Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She reached the finale and emerged as the second runner up of the show. Looking at her entertaining side on the show, Bigg Boss himself asked her to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. However, Aishwarya seems lost every since she entered the show. While everyone thought she would be the most entertaining contestant, Aishwarya crushed everyone’s expectations. After Bigg Boss gave her a reality check recently, she appeared to be active on the show. But still many feel she has been quite boring. Hence, she is one of the weakest contestants right now.