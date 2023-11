Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fights escalates

During bedtime, Ankita and Vicky again got into a fight when she said that he doesn't give enough importance to her. She said that Vicky is involving Isha in everything which she is not liking.