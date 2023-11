Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita Lokhande be safe?

Bigg Boss 17 has made everyone love the show. The contestants are playing well and this week the TRPs of the show have been amazing. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the participants of Bigg Boss 17. This week we saw 9 contestants have been nominated for eviction. As per reports, there will be a big twist in the show during the weekend ka vaar. Yes, there will be double eliminations this week. Ankita Lokhande is also nominated but she will be safe for sure. She is a strong contestant and a well-known celebrity. Hence, she is going to be safe.