Host Salman Khan’s new look for Bigg Boss 17

One of the reasons why Bigg Boss 17 is getting postponed is Salman Khan's look. Salman Khan has shaved off his head in preparation for the role of a paramilitary officer in the Vishnuvardhan film. He will have to be in the same look for the show and the stylists of Bigg Boss 17 will have to think a lot for his looks. By end of October, his hair would have grown a little.