Bigg Boss 17 Voting trend: Munawar Faruqui leads in social media trends

The Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is leading in the voting trends on social media. He is the one with a good established social media fan base outside. Munawar Faruqui has done the first one million trend for this season. While his personal life played out like a melodrama, neutral fans have liked how he approached the game maintaining his dignity. He has proved his talent in the roasts as well.