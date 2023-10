Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui emerges as the strongest player this week

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and the show has turned out to be quite interesting. One week has passed and we also saw the first weekend ka vaar episode. Salman Khan gave his verdict on the first week. We also have been getting the audience reacting to the show through social media. Now, we have our own report card about Bigg Boss 17. According to us, Munawar Faruqui is at the top. He has a massive fan following on social media and he has been trending on Twitter since day one. Munawar has been very careful with his words while talking to everyone. He has had a few fights but he never stooped down in his fights. He has made a good bond with everyone and is playing smartly. He has only had fights when the topic is really an issue. He is not playing in any group and does stand for the right. He did not think once to oppose his friend Mannara when she wrong with her opinions.