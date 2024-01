Bigg Boss 17: You can hate Munawar Faruqui but cannot ignore him

The eleventh week of Bigg Boss 17 is over, and we had a week full of drama and emotions. This week we saw many changes and the week was focused on Munawar Faruqui. We saw Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, and others poking him and fighting with him. Mannara was constantly taunting him and Munawar was seen crying and feeling low. The whole week had focused on him and Ayesha Khan’s controversy. Well, we can say that one can hate Munawar but cannot ignore him.