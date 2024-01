Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets all the support

Bigg Boss 17 will soon get its winner. The show’s grand finale will take place on January 28. The twelfth week of Bigg Boss 17 has ended and we saw it was full of drama and entertainment. A lot of ugly things happened this week with Abhishek Kumar. He is at the top of our list this week because he managed to handle all the mental torture and bullying so well. He also gave it back with some ugly words but the provoking from Isha and Samarth was too much. Many celebrities and fans supported Abhishek.