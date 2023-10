Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya takes the wrong place

Isha Malviya has ruined her game. She has been constantly lying in the show and the audience are not happy with it. She has been only going behind Abhishek thinking this can help her get votes. Isha also takes too much of involvement in Ankita and Vicky's life. Also, she let Abhishek twist her hand just because she was seen sitting next to Munawar. She should not have allowed Abhishek to kill her self respect.