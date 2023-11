Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt needs to stop spoon-feeding his wife Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt looks like he has come into the show as wifey Aishwarya Sharma's fiddle. He indeed needs to up his game and stop spoon-feeding his wife, Aishwarya. The man also needs to keep calm in his anger towards other contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's ugly spat turns the house into a battleground