Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande grabs the top spot

Bigg Boss 17’s fourth week was full of drama, entertainment and fun. We are here with our report card of week 4. Well, according to us, Ankita Lokhande stood out this week. She was trending on social media and has shown her strength. She fought in the game with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt but did make it point to make them realise how it was wrong to nominate her. She also burst out on Mannara Chopra for her fake behaviour and she totally dominated over the lady. She is also getting a lot of support from the audience.