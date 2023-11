Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is the top performer

Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a big hit. The TRPs have been amazing and this week we saw many interesting moments in the show. According to us, Ankita Lokhande was the player of the week. She showed her emotional side, her smart side and also her weak side. She gave us all the elements this time. She was seen talking about her pregnancy tests, her insecurities about husband, Vicky and more. Hence, she was the top player.