Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is getting amazing TRPs. The contestants have made the show very interesting. The seventh week of the show has started and we are here with the report card of week six. In the sixth week as well, Ankita Lokhande is the top performer. She has been real and strong in this house. She has made some really good relationships and is playing with all her heart. Hence, she is the top performer even this week.