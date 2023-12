Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande wins hearts

Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The TRPs have been amazing. Seven weeks have passed and here we are with the rankings of the seventh week. This week too, Ankita Lokhande has topped. She has shown every emotion and has been into some serious fights. Though she went wrong sometimes, she still is the most popular among fans. She keeps trending on social media after every episode. Hence, Ankita is the top performer of this week.