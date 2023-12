Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui rules again

Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The eighth week of Bigg Boss ended and the contestants did very well. This week was full of entertainment and Munawar Faruqui shined. He can analyse the situation well and then he reacts accordingly. After Karan Johar told him the reality about his friends, Munawar has been very careful and does not take any shit from anyone now. During Sana Raees Khan’s decision of not doing duties and getting half ration, he was very clear that the half ration is also enough. He also stands strong in front of Ankita Lokhande now.