Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel is slowly moving forward

Samarth Jurel is turning out to be a strong person. He has managed many things maturely. He is standing up for the right. Isha accused him of not paying attention on her but others. She said that she does not like him being with Mannara. She shared this with Ankita and Vicky first and later told Samarth. Samarth immediately told her that they are together and should have confronted him directly and should not have told Ankita and Vicky who can later use this against her. He also took a stand for Mannara and said that Isha shouldn't have dragged the girl who has no idea about the whole situation. He is understanding everyone well. The best thing about Chintu is the entertainment factor. He is super entertaining with Aoora and Arun Mahashettey.