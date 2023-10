Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan gives contestants a reality check

Salman Khan is in a savage mode in this Weekend Ka Vaar. Bollywood's Bhaijaan has pulled up everyone for their comments. He has dropped enough hints for those to upgrade their game on the show. He has had long conversations with Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. Now, let us see if the game will change in the coming week.