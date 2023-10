Abhishek Kumar

Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar has irritated everyone inside the house and even outside. His aggressive behaviour throughout can make him get good dose from Salman Khan. Firstly, he has started many fights that could have been avoided. There were many unreasonable fights that Abhishek had picked up. Also, he did say 'Bahar mil. Dikhata hu' to Arun Mahashetty in their fights. Salman has always picked up contestants who have said this in the past. Also, Abhishek has been very disrespectful towards many in the house for no reason. He might also get to hear from Salman for disrespecting Navid's sexuality.