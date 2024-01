Bigg Boss 17: Top five finalists

After the entertainment audience for the past three months, the show will have its blockbuster ending soon. The finale is said to be six hours long and it promises endless entertainment. The finale will start at 6 pm and the winner's name will be announced at midnight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma hits back at Isha Malviya for taking a dig at her journey; says 'Once a dumb always a dumb'