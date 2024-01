Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets the trophy to Dongri

Last night, Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale went on from 6 PM to 12 AM. Salman Khan announced the winner and Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss 17 this year. The actor has been dishing out interviews and celebrating his birthday. Munawar did not have a chance to go home amid all the hullabaloo after lifting the trophy. He has finally reached his home, Dongri. Munawar Faruqui's pictures from Dongri have surfaced and it is such a hearty moment for the Bigg Boss 17 winner.