Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's character assassination by Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale. In a few days, fans will get to know the winner of the show. Over the last few weeks, the game has become intense. A lot of fights took place inside the house and frustration levels of the contestants rose to peak. Now that it is reaching its end, here's a recap of the most controversial comments and moments from the season. In the last week, Mannara Chopra went through major poking and trauma. Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande had major fights with her. She was character assassinated and even called a 'bar dancer'. Comments like Vicky 'ke socks sung le', 'Munawar ki godh mein jaake baith ja' and much more was said. Isha and Ankita both apologised to her.