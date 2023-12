Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi calls Munawar Faruqui ‘womanizer’

Munawar Faruqui’s GF, Nazila Sitaishi went live on social media. She said that she had been quiet in this matter because she didn’t want her personal life to be a discussion on social media. However, after Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17 Nazila lost all her cool. Nazila said in her 2-year-old relationship Munawar made her believe that she is the only girl in his life but that was fake. She further added that if it was only Ayesha Khan who Munawar cheated with she would still have forgiven him but it's not just Ayesha but number of women with whom Munawar was having flings while he was dating her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Nazila Sitaishi betrayal drama gets new twist; latter's friend confirms she too was double-dating