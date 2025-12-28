Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar reveals SHOCKING childhood trauma, says she was…

1/7





Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19 Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, participated as a wild card entry in Salman Khan-hosted show. She was the top 6th finalist in the show.

Malti Chahar’s childhood trauma The Bigg Boss fame recently talked about childhood trauma and told Siddharth Kanan, “There was a lot of tension between my parents. They fought constantly, and being the elder sibling, I had to witness all of it.” She stated that while her brother escaped it through cricket, she had to go through it all alone.

Malti Chahar’s dream work She said, “I had told my father that I wanted to participate in the Miss India beauty pageant and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, he wanted me to become an IPS officer.”

Malti Chahar’s father forced her to keep short hair Malti said, “He believed that by keeping me away from these ambitions, I would focus on my studies. I was forced to keep short hair until the 11th grade and was given no freedom. It affected me deeply.”

Malti Chahar’s traumatic past She said, “We lived in a 1BHK house, where do you go when your parents are fighting? Many times, my mother would hit me after arguing with my father, and at times, my father did the same.”

Malti Chahar’s parents’ separation The star shared that her parents have been living separately for 13 years. She also admitted that it affected her deeply.

