Stylish

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who's known for her performances in films like Jalebi and Fry-Day has been creating a stir due to her recent photoshoot pictures. The actress who recently posted her pictures in the black and white outfits respectively is inundated with comments where the fans cannot get enough of her charismatic persona.In the first look, Digangana is seen wearing a white low neck top and a blue coloured denim pant.