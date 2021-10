Afsana Khan - Vishal Kotian

Though Indian entertainment is making some progress in depiction of the LGBTQ community, slurs on sexuality are commonplace. We saw an incident on Bigg Boss 15 where Afsana Khan called Vishal Kotian gay. This did not go down well with the housemates. Karan Kundrra instantly told her to shut up and apologize to the community. Later, even Salman Khan also schooled her. Here is a look at times when LGBTQ and sexual orientation slurs made headlines…