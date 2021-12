Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma and Divya Aggarwal were seen as an ideal couple by fans after MTV Splitsvilla. But things went downhill as Priyank Sharma got close to Benafsha Soonawalla on the show. The two got really close in the course of their friendship, which left Divya Agarwal heartbroken. She came on the show and ended her affair with Priyank Sharma. At the same time, it was said that he has a girlfriend in the US.