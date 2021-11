Shehzad Deol

Viewers of Bigg Boss 14 were upset when Shehzad Deol was voted out by the housemates. The decision was unanimously criticized. Upset Shehzad Deol said that it was unfair and an insult for the public’s opinion. He told Indian Express, “ As everyone knows, it was unfair as eliminations happen only on the basis of audience votes. They are the deciding factor in a reality show like this. I was out because of the housemates’ choice. Also, I feel I did not get a chance to save myself by performing a task. Hence, I can never accept this decision. If I am not called back, then it’s highly unfair, not just for me, but anyone in the same position, and even the audience.”