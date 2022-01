Umar Riaz

Recently, Umar Riaz got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. It was because of his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal that the contestant was shown the door. It was an emotional eviction as we saw his best friends Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai in tears. Many of his fans could not accept the fact that he is no more a part of the show. His eviction reminded us of many other emotional eliminations that the Bigg Boss house has witnessed.