Image credit: Google

Rajiv Adatia

Recently, while talking to E-Time, Rajiv revealed that he saw ghosts inside the house. He said, I've seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was sh** scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I've seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows everyday, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us.