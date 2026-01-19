Who is Gilli Nata? Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, whose real name is...; was born in...; got his BIG break with THIS show

1/7





Who is BB Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata? Gilli Nata, whose real name is Nataraja and winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 12, is a remarkable illustration of how perseverance, honesty, and committed labor can change small beginnings into great success. Gilli's childhood in a farmer's family in Matadapura, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, Karnataka, was full of difficulties and simplicity which were the main characteristics of daily life.

Gilli Nata education After completing his early schooling in the area, he went on to study at ITI. He wanted to be a film director, like many other aspiring artists from small towns, but he had to follow a more difficult and drawn-out path into the entertainment sector due to financial constraints and a lack of possibilities.

Gilli Nata early career Nataraja learned his craft from scratch while working behind the scenes as a set assistant and in art departments after relocating to Bengaluru. He also experimented with comedic sketches, short films, and scriptwriting, gradually developing his own identity as a performer.

Why Gilli's content worked? One of the main reasons why his content was so appealing was that it connected people through the most mundane aspects of everyday life. Gilli worked on his personality through laughter, got inspiration from the changes in society, online education, family relationships, student difficulties, and social media addiction. He was recognized for his habitual application of the Mandya Kannada dialect, which enabled him to quickly win over a broad Kannada-speaking audience.

Gilli's big break came with... Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4 was the big step for Gilli, as he was the first runner-up out of all the participants. He was a great comedian, and his good character qualities like stage presence and timing were appreciated by the audience. His popularity also made it easier for him to appear on other shows like Dance Karnataka Dance where he was viewed as a versatile performer capable of entertaining.

Gilli got recognition after... His increasing fame was acknowledged when he received the Best Entertainer Award, which gave him the chance to think back with emotions on his journey from working on sets to being a great artist.

