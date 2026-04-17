Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale: Who will WIN show? Know prize money, voting details and more

‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Finale Date Is Almost Here
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the season has managed to keep viewers hooked and the excitement around the finale is only getting bigger.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi will air on April 19, 2026. After months of tasks, fights, friendships and eliminations, the show is now down to its final week.
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the season has managed to keep viewers hooked and the excitement around the finale is only getting bigger.
The finale episode will be broadcast on Sunday, April 19 at 8 PM IST. Fans can watch it on Colors Marathi or stream it live on JioHotstar.
Viewers still have a little time left to vote for their favourite contestant. The voting lines will close on Saturday, April 18 at 3 PM IST, making the final 24 hours especially important for the top contestants.
The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi will receive prize money of Rs 15 lakh along with the trophy. Interestingly, the amount increased after Rakhi Sawant was eliminated. During a twist on the show, she had to pick one of three doors carrying different amounts. She ended up choosing the Rs 7 lakh option, which was then added to the prize pool.
The finalists competing for the title this season are: Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Deepali Sayyed, Vishal Kotian
As of now, unofficial fan polls suggest that Tanvi Kolte is leading the race. Raqesh Bapat and Anushri Mane are believed to be close behind, while Deepali Sayyed and Vishal Kotian are currently trailing in online voting trends.
Before the winner is announced, the finalists will still have to survive the final set of tasks and challenges inside the house. The last few episodes are expected to feature emotional moments, special performances and a final push from fans.
After starting with 17 contestants, only one person will walk away with the trophy and Rs 15 lakh. The big question now is whether Tanvi Kolte can hold on to her lead or if another finalist pulls off a surprise win.
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