Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale: Who will WIN show? Know prize money, voting details and more

1/8





‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Finale Date Is Almost Here Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the season has managed to keep viewers hooked and the excitement around the finale is only getting bigger.

2/8





Finale Episode Will Air on Sunday Night The finale episode will be broadcast on Sunday, April 19 at 8 PM IST. Fans can watch it on Colors Marathi or stream it live on JioHotstar.

3/8





Voting Lines Will Close on April 18 Viewers still have a little time left to vote for their favourite contestant. The voting lines will close on Saturday, April 18 at 3 PM IST, making the final 24 hours especially important for the top contestants.

Advertisement

4/8





Winner Will Take Home Rs 15 Lakh The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi will receive prize money of Rs 15 lakh along with the trophy. Interestingly, the amount increased after Rakhi Sawant was eliminated. During a twist on the show, she had to pick one of three doors carrying different amounts. She ended up choosing the Rs 7 lakh option, which was then added to the prize pool.

5/8





These Are the Top 5 Finalists The finalists competing for the title this season are: Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Deepali Sayyed, Vishal Kotian

6/8





Tanvi Kolte Is Leading Unofficial Polls As of now, unofficial fan polls suggest that Tanvi Kolte is leading the race. Raqesh Bapat and Anushri Mane are believed to be close behind, while Deepali Sayyed and Vishal Kotian are currently trailing in online voting trends.

Advertisement

7/8





The Final Week Will Bring More Drama Before the winner is announced, the finalists will still have to survive the final set of tasks and challenges inside the house. The last few episodes are expected to feature emotional moments, special performances and a final push from fans.

8/8



