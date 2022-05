Karan Johar to not host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Karan Johar was introduced as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. He managed to do his best as a mentor and guide to the contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. However, it seems Karan won't be returning to BB-OTT 2, that is, he won't be hosting the show season. A report in TellyChakkar said that Karan is busy with his show Koffee With Karan 7 and hence, he might be busy with his show. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.